The defense will get a breakdown for every position group. The offense, meanwhile, doesn’t need nearly that much explanation. Zac Thomas is back, and so are all three of his starting receivers. The running back group is deep enough to deal with Darrynton Evans’ departure, even though he’s a no-doubt NFL talent. Four of the five starting offensive linemen are back as well, and Henry Pearson (who should’ve gotten more plays last year) has a ton of experience for the tight end spot. Forty points per game is not outlandish, even with a new offensive coordinator in Tony Petersen.
The offense’s spring focused on the young guys. There are three freshmen backups on the offensive line, one of which went through a position change (Luke Smith, from D-line to O-line). Two freshmen back up starting receivers. Plus, there’s two young quarterbacks in redshirt freshman David Baldwin-Griffin and true freshman Navy Shuler that will battle all year to be the heir to the offense. 2021 should be another strong season for App State. The reps those younger players get this season will try and prevent a dropoff from conference championship contention.
Also of note: Daetrich Harrington showed the bursts that made him lethal at his healthiest times. He will share reps with Marcus Williams and Cam Peoples, but he also looked the part of a starting back with the ball in his hands.
