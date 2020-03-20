The combo of Trey Cobb and D’Marco Jackson offers a lot of quickness and violence on the inside. Both have played meaningful reps for the last two seasons, and they traded starts alongside the now-departed Jordan Fehr.
Bird was a special teams starter that should mix in often on the field, and Jourdan Heilig is a large and athletic option.
