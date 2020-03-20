Elijah Diarrassouba’s retirement threw a cog in this. But Caleb Spurlin was running with the first unit in Diarrassouba’s absence and has earned the spot right now. Hansky Paillant took a big step forward, and he’s a big, strong option that could be problematic in the rotation. Keep in mind that these guys will rotate around, so they’re not stuck in one spot. But these six appeared to be the ones getting most of the significant scrimmage time.
The wildcard here is Chris Willis, who sat out the 2019 season with a lower leg injury. Willis took over a starting end job from Okon Godwin in 2018. Willis will add some quality depth while pushing some of the expected starters.
