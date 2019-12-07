BOONE — Blue, yellow and white confetti rained down as thousands of spectators stood chanting around the platform placed near midfield at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Small children sat on the tops of shoulders. One, in particular, donned a gold hoodie while she waved the poster of a block “A.”
A few hundred in that section commenced to repeatedly shouting “A-S-U” at the tops of their lungs. Starting left tackle Victor Johnson — standing on the stage while clutching a white poster with the bold words “App State Football Champions” — egged the crowd to continue.
That scene materialized just minutes in the wake of another Sun Belt title claimed by No. 21 Appalachian State in a 45-38 win over Louisiana on a cold Saturday afternoon. And a banner day ending in a second straight conference championship game for the Mountaineers had added meaning to Baer Hunter, the starting right guard who was one of four starters who returned to the offensive line this season.
The junior, who entered App State as a defensive lineman, had to overcome a few challenges to get to this chapter of his career. That included a broken left foot that caused Hunter to redshirt his freshman year in 2016 — again, suffering the same injury in the spring prior to the following season.
Even when Hunter made a transition to the offensive line in 2018, where he tallied 12 starts in 13 games as App State finished with a win at the New Orleans Bowl, he was in somewhat of a rotation at right guard with Cole Garrison.
This time, Hunter, a former standout at West Forsyth, put his stamp on a Sun Belt title — a personal mark.
“It was like, all season I was competing for a spot,” Hunter recalled, standing in the team’s weight room after the title game. “This time, I can finally ... this feels like my championship — our championship. I don’t know. Looking back, I was a younger guy. Obviously, the goal is to win a championship.
“But this feels like my first time coming out here and giving it my all in order to win.”
Of course, Hunter had his part in that postgame scene that played out at the stadium. Hunter walked across the turf, his cleats pressing sheets of confetti into the ground after it had finally settled. He posed with his mother, Amara, for a few photos. Hunter’s sister, Justiss, even stuck a yellow foam headpiece in the shape of sun beams briefly on his head before a conference championship hat replaced it.
After all, he was part of an offensive line that helped App State rush for 267 yards and three touchdowns in that win over the Ragin’ Cajuns. And it wasn’t even their best performance. Hunter said three goals under Coach Shawn Clark have been 300 rushing yards, no sacks and a “dub.”
“I felt like we won it as soon as we stepped out on that field,” Hunter said, finally making his way from the crowd. “You could just feel a difference in the team. The morale was at an all-time high.
“... It was just a lot of juice, a lot of excitement, a lot of guys ready to come out here and give it their all. It was just awesome to be a part of.”
That title win was certainly evidence of Hunter’s success, watching his work morph into something bigger since moving to the offensive line. After appearing in 11 games during the 2017 season in the wake of his second broken foot — the last three switching from the defensive line to tight end and even contributing on special teams — along with a learning curve on offense last year, he earned second-team All-Sun Belt just a week ago.
But that confetti and fanfare didn’t mark the end of his journey this season. A bowl game, wherever that may be, is on the horizon for the Mountaineers — their fifth straight. With another season ahead as well, Hunter has more to achieve.
However, the bow hasn’t been tied on this season just yet.
“I’ve grown a lot. I’ve put in a lot of hard work to get to where I am today,” Hunter said. “My goal is to be an All-American and first-team all-conference —and I’m still chasing that goal next year.”
