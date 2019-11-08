WFUNCSU

NC State junior running back Nyheim Hines (7) is tackled by Wake Forest sophomore defensive back Essang Bassey (21) on Nov. 18, 2017.

This is where things got ugly for the Wolfpack. South Carolina brought more pressure, and it caused serious frustration for the N.C. State offense.

The first three N.C. State series ended with sacks of Finley. The sack that ended the second drive resulted in another forced fumble and recovery by South Carolina. The fourth drive consisted of a shovel pass for negative yardage, an incomplete pass, and a penalty by N.C. State to make it third-and-17. The Wolfpack still nearly converted it, going 14 yards.

Still, the second turnover and the lack of overall production would set up a deficit that N.C. State ultimately couldn’t climb out of. It ended the quarter with strong field position and hope for a comeback.

Total points in the quarter: 0

Total yards in the quarter: 41

Time of possession: 8:23

