One of the first things Coach Eli Drinkwitz mentioned after Saturday’s game was the Mountaineers’ issues on third-down conversions.
South Alabama was the first defense to hold App State below 40% on third-down conversions. App State went 6 of 17, which is 35%. That was coming off a game against UL Monroe where App State converted on third down in 72% (13-of-18) of its attempts. Drinkwitz expects the team to improve on that front moving forward.
“In third down, it was self-inflicted wounds,” Drinkwitz said. “We had pressure on one of them. We had a misread on one of them. We had miscommunication on one of them.
“Those are self-inflicted wounds that we can correct and we will correct. No, I don’t think it was a them issue. It was an us issue.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.