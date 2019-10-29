East Tennessee State Appalachian State football (copy)

Coach Eli Drinkwitz of Appalachian State said the team's problem converting on third down Saturday in a win against South Alabama was a result of problems the Mountaineers were having and not the result of something the Jaguars were doing. 

One of the first things Coach Eli Drinkwitz mentioned after Saturday’s game was the Mountaineers’ issues on third-down conversions.

South Alabama was the first defense to hold App State below 40% on third-down conversions. App State went 6 of 17, which is 35%. That was coming off a game against UL Monroe where App State converted on third down in 72% (13-of-18) of its attempts. Drinkwitz expects the team to improve on that front moving forward.

“In third down, it was self-inflicted wounds,” Drinkwitz said. “We had pressure on one of them. We had a misread on one of them. We had miscommunication on one of them.

“Those are self-inflicted wounds that we can correct and we will correct. No, I don’t think it was a them issue. It was an us issue.”

Don’t miss a minute of Appalachian State football this season. Read the team breakdowns, get to know the players, follow game coverage and more with our App State Football newsletter.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments