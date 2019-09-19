App State running back Darrynton Evans earned some serious props from UNC defensive tackle Aaron Crawford on Tuesday.
“They’ve got a dog at running back,” Crawford said during a press conference, “... he’s going to play in the league one day.”
Just appreciate what Evans has accomplished recently: the junior had 234 yards on 19 carries and scored a total of four touchdowns. He has 333 rushing yards this season, ranking 13th in the nation. But he is the only running back in the top 20 to have played in only two games. His average of 166.5 yards per game is second in the nation.
