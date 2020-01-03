• QB Zac Thomas (62.7 passing percentage, 2,718 pass yards, 35 total touchdowns)

• WR Thomas Hennigan (61 receptions, 773 yards, 6 touchdowns)

• DB Shaun Jolly (5 interceptions, 8 breakups, 2 pick-six touchdowns)

• WR Corey Sutton (41 receptions, 601 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns)

• WR Malik Williams (55 receptions, 598 yards, 4 touchdowns)

• OL Noah Hannon (three-year starter)

• DL Demetrius Taylor (44 total tackles, 7 sacks, 3 forced fumbles)

