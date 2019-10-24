App State UL Monroe Football (copy) (copy) (copy)

Appalachian State defensive back Josh Thomas returned a fumble 37 yards Saturday against UL Monroe in Boone. The Mountaineers have a conference-leading turnover margin of plus-6.

App State has a conference-best turnover margin of plus-6. The Mountaineers have forced 10 turnovers while only surrendering four.

South Alabama, on the other side, is tied for last in the league with Arkansas State at minus-4. And that’s coming with Reed’s two-interception performance last week.

This matchup coincides with Appalachian's defense catching its stride. In the last two games, the Mountaineers have surrendered a total of 14 points.

Last week in a 52-7 victory against ULM, App State forced three turnovers — two interceptions, one apiece from cornerback Shaun Jolly and linebacker Jordan Fehr, and a forced fumble by George Blackstock.

Don’t miss a minute of Appalachian State football this season. Read the team breakdowns, get to know the players, follow game coverage and more with our App State Football newsletter.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Recommended for you

Load comments