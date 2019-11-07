App State gets to step out of conference competition this weekend and will step back in next week with a clearer conference picture.
As it sits right now in the East Division, App State, Georgia Southern and Georgia State all have one conference loss. The Panthers (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt) and Eagles (5-3, 3-1) are also on the road this week; Georgia State goes to UL Monroe, and Georgia Southern heads to Troy.
App State will finish its conference schedule with an away game against Georgia State (Nov. 16), a home game against Texas State (Nov. 23) and a Friday night trip to Troy (Nov. 29).
The Mountaineers are still very much in the hunt to play host to the Sun Belt title game and defend their conference title from last season.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) runs the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) celebrates with Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) after scoring a touchdown from a fumble recovery in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Members of the Appalachian State marching band share a laugh while waiting to perform during halftime in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown from a fumble recovery in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) celebrates with teammate Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz speaks to Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) between the first and second quarters of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) looks for a pass in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
A member of the Appalachian State marching band sings along to "Sweet Caroline" following the Appalachian State Mountaineers' 52-7 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) is tackled by UL Monroe junior safety Keilos Swinney (6) and UL Monroe redshirt freshman cornerback Josh Newton (20) in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz runs along the sidelines shouting while Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
The Appalachian State marching band performs following the Appalachian State Mountaineers' 52-7 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Running back Darrynton Evans of Appalachian State rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on Saturday.
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) celebrates a touchdown with teammates in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Appalachian State senior defensive lineman E.J. Scott (98) celebrates after breaking up a pass by UL Monroe senior quarterback Caleb Evans (6) in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
The Appalachian State marching band performs following the Appalachian State Mountaineers' 52-7 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrates after breaking up a UL Monroe pass in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
UL Monroe redshirt freshman quarterback Colby Suits (16) is tackled by Appalachian State redshirt freshman outside linebacker Nick Hampton (31) in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
A member of the Appalachian State marching band packs up after performing following the Appalachian State Mountaineers' 52-7 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Ivan Reyes (63) lifts Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) to celebrate Virgil's touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
UL Monroe head coach Matt Viator in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) celebrates with teammates after breaking up a UL Monroe pass in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
A member of the Appalachian State marching band gets ready for the halftime performance in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
The Appalachian State marching band performs in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
\ul6d\ recovers a fumble while pressured by Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State defensive lineman George Blackstock (right) forced a fumble on Oct. 19 in the Mountaineers’ 52-7 victory against UL Monroe.
App State defensive lineman George Blackstock jokes that teammates probably thinks he’s mute. Elijah Diarrassouba casual greetings would typically be met with a slight head nod and not much more.
The Appalachian State marching band performs following the Appalachian State Mountaineers' 52-7 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts to a touchdown being called back in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) attempts to score a touchdown while tackled by a UL Monroe defender in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
UL Monroe redshirt freshman wide receiver Malik Jackson (2) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
A member of the Appalachian State marching band gets ready for the halftime performance in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
