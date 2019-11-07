App State gets to step out of conference competition this weekend and will step back in next week with a clearer conference picture.

As it sits right now in the East Division, App State, Georgia Southern and Georgia State all have one conference loss. The Panthers (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt) and Eagles (5-3, 3-1) are also on the road this week; Georgia State goes to UL Monroe, and Georgia Southern heads to Troy.

App State will finish its conference schedule with an away game against Georgia State (Nov. 16), a home game against Texas State (Nov. 23) and a Friday night trip to Troy (Nov. 29).

The Mountaineers are still very much in the hunt to play host to the Sun Belt title game and defend their conference title from last season.

