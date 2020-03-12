The Sun Belt Conference, which has been App State's affiliated league since 2014, announced on Thursday it will officially suspend all regular season and conference championship play indefinitely.
Along with putting holds on baseball, golf, softball, track & field and tennis in both men's and women's competition, the conference also canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
"Due to the concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Sun Belt Conference has announced that regular-season competitions and conference championships in all sports are suspended indefinitely," the league said. "This decision was made in consultation with the league's Presidents, Chancellors and Directors of Athletics to protect the health and wellness of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans."
The Sun Belt's announcement came in just over an hour after the NCAA canceled all remaining winter championships, as well as all spring championships.
App State baseball was scheduled to open conference play against Texas State for a weekend series. Softball was doing the same at Louisiana.
This comes a day after App State announced it would extend its spring break from one to two weeks. Campus will remain open, but classes won't start until March 23, according to a school release. The football program, which still has a week of spring football left, also canceled a junior day for high school recruits on March 21.
On top of the NCAA canceling both men's and women's March Madness, the College Basketball Invitational will also not take place this year. Dustin Kerns, App State's men's basketball coach, said the team received an invitation to the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament during his radio interview following an 85-68 loss to Texas State on Wednesday.
Also, App State had six wrestlers qualify for the NCAA championships: Jonathan Millner (149 pounds), Matt Zovistoski (157), Demazio Samuel (197) Cary Miller (285), Thomas Flitz (174) and Codi Russell (133). The Mountaineers in the Southern Conference because the Sun Belt doesn't sponsor wrestling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.