App State football closed out the 2012 football season with a SoCon title. From there, a transition began. The Mountaineers played one more season in the league in 2013 before bumping up to the Sun Belt the following year.
That 2012 title would be the last for former App State head coach Jerry Moore, who was carried off the field by players following the 33-28 victory against Furman. That season would be Moore’s last with the program.
The rocky transition that led to Moore’s departure has finally been smoothed over the years. App State announced in 2019 that it would dedicate the plaza entering to Kidd Brewer Stadium to Moore, whose App State teams won 215 games and three I-AA national championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.