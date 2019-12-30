FBC JERRY MOORE

During a post-game press conference in December 2007, Appalachian State head coach Jerry Moore jokes about the folks that would drive down the streets of Boone waving three fingers at him. The Mountaineers beat Delaware 49-21 in the FCS championship game in Chattanooga, Tenn.

App State football closed out the 2012 football season with a SoCon title. From there, a transition began. The Mountaineers played one more season in the league in 2013 before bumping up to the Sun Belt the following year.

That 2012 title would be the last for former App State head coach Jerry Moore, who was carried off the field by players following the 33-28 victory against Furman. That season would be Moore’s last with the program.

The rocky transition that led to Moore’s departure has finally been smoothed over the years. App State announced in 2019 that it would dedicate the plaza entering to Kidd Brewer Stadium to Moore, whose App State teams won 215 games and three I-AA national championships.

