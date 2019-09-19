AppStateFB (copy)

Appalachian State sophomore wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) is tackled after a reception and run by Louisiana senior defensive back Koa Haynes (29) on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.

App State will regain a major weapon this week against UNC.

Corey Sutton will make his 2019 debut after being suspended for the first two games of the season. He had 10 touchdown catches last season, the first player to hit that mark since Brian Quick did so in 2011.

And Coach Mack Brown of App State is aware of how disruptive Sutton could be. During his weekly press conference, Brown compared Sutton (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) to Sage Surratt (6-3, 215), the latter of which blew up the Tar Heels’ secondary for nine receptions, 169 yards and a touchdown.

“They are going to pull out all the tricks and obviously their conference helped them by giving them a week off before they play us,” Brown said.

