The programs have played nine times, with eight victories belonging to the Gamecocks. But App State pulled off an upset in Columbia in 1975.

In a 39-34 victory, the Gamecocks went to Williams-Brice Stadium and secured one of the program’s most significant wins at the time. Trailing in the fourth quarter, Mountaineers quarterback Robby Price found wide receiver Donnie Holt to take a 36-34 lead.

Appalachian intercepted a South Carolina pass in the following series and tacked on a field goal to secure the 39-34 win.

