The programs have played nine times, with eight victories belonging to the Gamecocks. But App State pulled off an upset in Columbia in 1975.
In a 39-34 victory, the Gamecocks went to Williams-Brice Stadium and secured one of the program’s most significant wins at the time. Trailing in the fourth quarter, Mountaineers quarterback Robby Price found wide receiver Donnie Holt to take a 36-34 lead.
Appalachian intercepted a South Carolina pass in the following series and tacked on a field goal to secure the 39-34 win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.