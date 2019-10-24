The last edition of this series came last year in Boone. It resulted in a dominant App State win, 52-7.

Quarterback Zac Thomas opened the game with a 59-yard rushing touchdown on the game’s first series. It was a four-touchdown day for the then-sophomore with two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.

The game was also the last full outing for Jalin Moore, who ran for two touchdowns and 123 yards. Moore, a senior, broke and dislocated his right ankle on a 27-yard touchdown run against Arkansas State in the team’s next game.

