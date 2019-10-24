The last edition of this series came last year in Boone. It resulted in a dominant App State win, 52-7.
Quarterback Zac Thomas opened the game with a 59-yard rushing touchdown on the game’s first series. It was a four-touchdown day for the then-sophomore with two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.
The game was also the last full outing for Jalin Moore, who ran for two touchdowns and 123 yards. Moore, a senior, broke and dislocated his right ankle on a 27-yard touchdown run against Arkansas State in the team’s next game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.