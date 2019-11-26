This will be the eighth matchup between App State and Troy.
The last four have happened in the last five years, and three of those were won by the Mountaineers. Appalachian beat Troy 21-10 last season in Boone.
On top of that, App State has won its last 10 games in November. The Mountaineers' most-recent loss in the month came in 2017, a 52-45 loss against UL Monroe. Since that defeat, App State has won 25 out of 28 games.
