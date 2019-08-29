I've tried to entertain you guys as best as I can.
I try to tweet and be funny about it (I think I'm hilarious, BTW). I try to write unique stories. But after a good amount of coverage from spring practices and fall camps, it starts wearing me down a bit. I'm ready for something new.
My God, that moment is finally here.
No more talk about what might happen with App State football. Stuff will actually start happening. The new look of the offense won't be hypothetical anymore. The question of whether the defense can remain dominant under a new coordinator will be answered. They'll be no mystery on who the next big star could be.
All of that is over.
Before I go any further, let's catch you up on the week:
- I had a great convo with wide receiver Thomas Hennigan about self improvement and dealing with disappointment.
- Demetrius Taylor has the chance to step up big form the App State D-line.
- Here's the transcript from head coach Eli Drinkwitz's press conference on Monday.
From a personal standpoint, this is an exciting time. I'm starting my third season on the beat, and I feel more comfortable in this role than ever. It seems crazy to think back now to my first game, which was the Journal Bowl matchup of Wake Forest at Appalachian in 2017, and realize just how much I know now about this team and program.
I hope that pours through on Saturday, when we'll post a big feature on former App State football coach Jerry Moore. I know I mentioned a couple weeks ago that I went to his house. I actually went back again, asked more questions to both him and Margaret and sat with them in their living room for a while.
Coach even asked me to help pressure wash his sidewalk. I told him I gladly would, but he was joking, which is a shame because that would've made for a great story.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of Moore's arrival in Boone. The program has remained on an upward trajectory ever since. And that's very relevant now, as a new coach steps in to keep that going.
Drinkwitz is facing some crazy expectations. Some of those come from the success of Moore and Scott Satterfield, and the rest comes from Drinkwitz's own expectations for himself. He knows what he's facing. Saturday, in all likelihood, should produce an easy win. But it will start answering the question of how Drinkwitz will answer all the buildup.
Happy football season, everybody. Time for some fun.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
