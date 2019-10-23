Pre Stanley turned into a late-season star. She scored at least 15 points in eight of her last nine games, and her scoring average ballooned by six points (from 11.3 to 17.8) during the team’s appearances in the Sun Belt tournament and the WBI.

Stanley, who was named the MVP of the WBI tournament, is now ready to take another step forward and becoming one of the league’s best players.

“It’s a mental thing for me. Just preparing myself mentally,” Stanley said. “Going hard in practice each day, focusing on the little things that I need to get better at.

“My coaches, teammates believing in me, and it’s just having that little bit of faith in myself. Like I said, just having a killer start from the jump.”

Don’t miss a minute of Appalachian State football this season. Read the team breakdowns, get to know the players, follow game coverage and more with our App State Football newsletter.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments