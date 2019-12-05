A low snap and a bad handoff by the Ragin’ Cajuns gave App State possession after Jordan Fehr jumped on the loose ball.
A hoard of Mountaineers swarmed the pile before refers signaled it was the Mountaineers’ ball. It led to the first scoring drive of the game, 25 yards in four plays, ending with a 2-yard run by Darrynton Evans.
Louisiana tied the score twice before Evans scored again just before halftime, catching a 20-yard touchdown pass from Zac Thomas to put App State en route to a 27-17 victory. Speaking of the electric running back ...
