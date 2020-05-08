When the NCAA approved a year of extra eligibility for spring sports seniors, it also allowed member schools to determine how each would handle them.
Doug Gillin, Appalachian State’s athletic director, conveyed his stance on the matter in an April teleconference: any senior who wanted to come back would have the option to do so.
Now, the department has a clearer picture of who might return and what that will cost. According to an athletics spokesperson, App State expects 50-to-60 percent of last year’s seniors to return, which will cost approximately $250,000.
The department expects to offset that cost with money saved from the lack of travel expenses during the last few months. The sporting world shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, halting many spring schedules that were still in their early phases.
If the most recent financial report is indicative of 2020's expected travel cost, the school should be in good shape. According to the 2019 NCAA financial report, acquired by the Journal through a Freedom of Information Act request, travel for spring sports last year cost $745,844.
The figure includes baseball, softball, both golf teams, both tennis teams as well as the cross country and track and field teams, which is a total that isn’t broken up specifically in the document.
Obviously, that number will be different year to year based on the trips required in both non-conference and conference play, but it at least conveys that using those funds for returning spring sports seniors is doable during a time where any college athletic department will be facing many financial questions.
Gillin said during that same April media call that the athletics department expected to operate with $1.5 million less than originally expected due to the effects of COVID-19.
Now, there’s still a few wrinkles to consider, like the fact that some travel did take place for teams. It’s also unknown how much travel money that App State was able to get back from its scheduled hotel stays, car/van rentals and other expenses connected with road trips.
Jonathan Reeder, App State’s executive associate athletics director and CFO, said the athletics department was able to recover most of its lined-up travel arrangements while getting future agreements set up for others.
“We saved most canceled spring sport travel related expenses (e.g., ground transportation, hotels, meals, etc.),” Reeder said via email, “other than previously purchased commercial airline tickets — instead of refunds, we currently have future flight credits, consistent with each airline's policies.”
App State had 33 spring sports seniors for 2019, meaning that roughly 17-to-19 seniors will return for 2020 based off of the expected returning number.
But for the others, like Winston-Salem natives Erin Morrison and Daniel Lauffenburger, it’s time to move on with their lives. Lauffenburger will be starting medical school out of state in the fall, while Morrison is setting up her future teaching career.
“I believe the NCAA made the perfect decision in the heat of the moment,” Lauffenburger said through email last month. “However, I don’t think many senior athletes will accept and take on another year of eligibility. Most seniors, including myself, have career plans that will make this extra year rather inaccessible as we have to move on from college and accept jobs/additional schooling.”
Added Morrison: “I started track at the age of seven and knew that I’ve accomplished so much and it was time for me to let go. I was prepared to already finish strong with running but I realized that, that was my motivation every year of running. So now, I'm looking towards the future getting into grad school and having job offers is my primary concern.”
