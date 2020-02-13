The Mountaineers will see some quality pitching in 2020 with the return of Tyler Tuthill and Jason Cornatzer, among others.
“I think it’s the best starting point that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Smith said. “I hope that I say that at this time every year.”
Tuthill eventually became the Mountaineers’ No. 1 starter for weekend series, going 6-7 in 14 starting appearances. The 6-foot-3 pitcher will also get help from two transfers in Quinton Martinez and Shane Roberts. The junior and sophomore, respectively, both come to Boone from Florida.
