Darrynton Evans made the most of his one season as the starting running back at Appalachian State, rushing for 1,480 yards and scoring 24 touchdowns (third-most in the nation) and being named the Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the year.

Appalachian State's Darrynton Evans became an NFL running back on Friday night.

Evans, a Mountaineers star who turned pro following his junior season, was selected during the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Evans was the 93rd overall player taken. 

He is the highest draft pick for App State since Brian Quick was selected in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2012 draft.

Evans will pair in the Titans backfield with Derrick Henry, the Titans' 6-foot-3 bruiser who ran for 1,540 yards last season. The New Smyrna Beach native was described by draft analysts as a change-of-pace back due to the 4.41 40-yard dash speed he displayed at the NFL Combine. 

The Titans lost in the AFC title game to the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-24, en route to their Super Bowl victory.

Evans had back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons in his final two college seasons, including 1,480 in 2019. He scored 24 total touchdowns, which was the third-highest total in the nation, and was the Sun Belt title game MVP.

He was also the Sun Belt Conference's offensive player of the year.

