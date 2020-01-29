With 10 regular-season games left in the Appalachian State men’s basketball season, the team has already nabbed a significant accomplishment.
The Mountaineers (11-10, 5-5 Sun Belt) have matched their win total from last season. But honestly, that’s not something that first-year coach Dustin Kerns is really bringing up.
With this final stretch ahead that will culminate at La.-Monroe on March 3, here are 10 facts, thoughts and quotes about the Mountaineers.
1. So why hasn’t Kerns mentioned the win total to his team?
Because it’s about what these guys can accomplish now, not about struggles of the past. Confidence grows from achievements.
“All I talked to them about after the Coastal game was 'Hey, we just took a stair, we had the largest road Sun Belt win ever,'” Kerns said. “. . . They got into that.”
2. Welcome back, Isaac Johnson.
The senior forward blew up for 22 points in a 78-58 victory on Saturday against Coastal Carolina.
The double-digits performance was only his second in his last six games, and he tied a career high. Johnson had been held quiet since the N.C. State game Dec. 29 during a play at the rim. He missed the Georgia State, Texas-Arlington and Texas State games while trying to heal.
3. The band is back together.
On top of that, the whole team is much healthier, and Kerns said it’s been relieving to see the team at full strength. Johnson was one of a few guys to miss time, along with O'Showen Williams and Adrian Delph.
“Getting back healthy did as much for us mentally as it did physically, just for our team,” Kerns said. “We know what we’re capable of and we’ve shown that, certainly before Christmas when we were healthy.
“Everybody goes through ups and downs of a season. Every team goes through this.”
4. Road routs.
The win at Coastal Carolina was App State’s largest road victory against a Sun Belt opponent, since Appalachian joined the league with the 2014-15 season.
It also gave App State two 20-point wins this season, a first for the program since 1999-2000. The other was a 81-59 victory at Howard.
5. A chance to rise up.
App State is one of eight teams that has at least five conference wins. The Mountaineers have a chance to climb over the pileup in the standings this week with games at Arkansas State on Thursday and Little Rock on Saturday. Arkansas State is third in the conference standings with a 7-4 record. Little Rock is on top at 9-2, riding a four-game winning streak.
6. What is the key to closing the season effectively?
Kerns said it’s getting back to the team's identity.
That means making sure defensive play is the standard.
“To be able to play defense, you’ve got to be healthy because you’re flying around and giving up your body so much,” Kerns said. “I do feel we look like more ourselves in practice, and we got back to our identity.”
Prime example: Holding Coastal Carolina to 58 points, the fewest allowed this season by App State.
7. Road swing.
Kerns on this road trip, and how it could set the course for the rest of the season: “Consistent identity is what I’m trying to get at them right now. And if we can do that, as you know, it’s about who’s playing the best basketball at the right time. And we’ve proven we can beat teams on the road.”
8. Staying consistent, even a coach.
What’s one thing that Kerns tries to keep consistent about himself? His reaction, regardless of the outcome.
“As coaches, we prepare, we do things very routine, the same way,” Kerns said. “Because I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Coach wins a game and acts this way, coach loses a game and he acts this way.’”
9. Leading the way.
Junior guard Justin Forrest is App State’s leading scorer, and he’s been steady as of late. He has scored at least 20 points in seven of the last 10 games. One of those three games was a 19-point performance against Coastal Carolina.
Forrest is averaging 18.6 points per game, which ranks second in the conference behind Texas State’s Nijal Pearson (20.1).
10. More steps ahead on the stairs.
Kerns’ “Take The Stairs” mantra is a popular tagline on social media, but the coach said players have taken to it, especially as the season has progressed. Some players will even mention to him, “Hey we took a stair today,” when they accomplish whatever they were trying to achieve.
“We really talk about it every day because we’re trying to build a program, not a team,” Kerns said. “Some decisions I make, and some of the things that I do, they are long-term program decisions. They understand that a little bit more now than they did in July.”
