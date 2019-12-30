A long touchdown drive in a blowout set the path for a storied career.
Lamb, then a redshirt freshman, entered a 2014 game at Michigan in relief and led a 19-play, 96-yard drive in a 52-14 loss. But Lamb would take over the starting job from there and hold onto it for the next three years.
He set an App State and Sun Belt record of 90 passing touchdowns, finishing his career with 9,768 passing yards and 2,008 rushing yards. He also played a part in 36 victories over 49 starts, helping the Mountaineers register double-digit win seasons in 2015 (11-2) and 2016 (10-3).
Lamb turned out to be the perfect quarterback at the perfect time for App State, allowing his cool demeanor to navigate the early shocks that came with FBS play.
