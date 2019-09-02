Drinkwitz also announced that wide receiver Corey Sutton would be suspended for the game against Charlotte.
Sutton was suspended for the season opener for a violation of team rules.
“It’s not new,” Drinkwitz said when asked if the suspension was for a different issue. “How we’re going to operate is just a one-week-at-a-time-announcement scenario. This was just a continuation of what happened.”
Sutton was charged with possession of marijuana in June. Drinkwitz announced his suspension for the ETSU game on Aug. 30.
The redshirt junior wide receiver dominated the 49ers defense last year, catching three passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
It was a homecoming game for Sutton, who grew up in Cornelius and played at both Cornelius Hough and Mallard Creek high schools.
