Well, 2019 was eventful to say the least.
Appalachian State was ranked for most of the season. The Mountaineers went through another coaching change. They had a brief foray with the Cotton Bowl. They had another with the Belk Bowl. They lost to Georgia Southern again.
Appalachian is 13-1, sitting at No. 20 the the College Football Playoff rankings and stands to move up when the final installment thanks to a fifth straight bowl win. It is yet again happy times in Boone.
With that said, here are the superlative winners for App State's 2019 season:
Offensive MVP: Darrynton Evans, junior running back. He put together some of the most explosive performances of the season. Four touchdowns against Charlotte, three rushing and one on an onside kick returner, where he totaled 298 all-purpose yards. Three touchdowns next week against North Carolina, all of them in the red zone.
Evans had at least two touchdowns in eight of App State’s 14 games, earning Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the year. It was his first full season as App State’s starter.
He excelled, and it’s part of the reason why he’s heading to the NFL Draft.
Defensive MVP: Akeem Davis-Gaither, senior outside linebacker. Davis-Gaither was the conference’s defensive player of the year. This was only Davis-Gaither’s second season starting on defense, but frankly, he should go down as one of the best ever.
Davis-Gaither’s ability to pursue, combined with his range, made him the surest tackle on the team. He had 104 tackles, 14.5 of which were for loss. Davis-Gaither registered five sacks and eight deflections.
Between him and Evans, App State might see its first pair of players drafted in the same year since 2013, when Sam Martin (fifth round) and Demetrius McCray (seventh round) were both taken.
Mr. Invaluable: Victor Johnson, senior left tackle. There’s a lot to be said for having consistency at the position Johnson played. He was a starter for four years, debuting at Tennessee at 2016 and going on to appear on the all-Sun Belt first team his last three years.
Johnson battled through a foot injury at the end of last year, and battled the occasional ding this season to start in 51 of his 52 career games. App State’s offensive line featured five guys who were recognized by the conference at the end of the season — center Noah Hannon joined Johnson on the first team, right guard Baer Hunter and right tackle Cooper Hodges were second teamers, and left guard Ryan Neuzil was honorable mention — but a major stalwart is now gone with Johnson.
Plus, he is downright hysterical and will be a missed personality around the sideline.
Most Improved Offensive Player: Thomas Hennigan, junior wide receiver. Did Hennigan need to show improvement? No. He was great as a freshman in 2017 and even last season, where his stats dipped. But he reminded how everyone how disruptive he could be when properly utilized.
Hennigan had 61 receptions for 773 yards and six touchdowns and served again as the offense’s best downfield blocker from the skill-position groups.
Most Improved Defensive Player: Shaun Jolly, sophomore cornerback. No one could’ve forecast the way Jolly thrived in a starting spot. After going through the first couple games, Jolly really became disruptive for opposing offenses.
Jolly grabbed five interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He had picks on back-to-back series against Georgia State, which allowed App State to weather the Panthers early lead. More important, he and Shemar Jean-Charles helped the defense weather the departures of Tae Hayes and Clifton Duck.
Top Offensive Newcomer: Cooper Hodges, freshman right tackle. Hodges is a strong dude, and he’s a bad dude. He took over the spot in the season opener and never let go.
Hodges could now follow the same trajectory of Johnson if he plays it right: being a fixture as one of the top offensive linemen in the conference.
Top Defensive Newcomer: Nick Ross, freshman safety. In the spring, defensive coaches mentioned how easily Ross learned the system. He showed it by gaining playing time as he went on.
With both starting safeties graduating this year — Desmond Franklin and Josh Thomas — Ross did enough to earn a crack at one of those jobs next year.
Biggest Momentum Play of the Season: In two of App State’s biggest games, two defenders made massive swing plays. First, it was Demetrius Taylor's sack, scoop and score in a 34-31 victory against North Carolina. Then it was Ross grabbing an interception against South Carolina and running it into the end zone of a 20-15 win.
Both plays were special, but Ross’ had a major impact: it helped the Mountaineers follow up their only loss of the season by beating their second Power Five opponent.
Best Moment: There were a lot of great moments on the field. But the best came off of it. When Shawn Clark was named the App State head football coach, replacing the departed Eli Drinkwitz before the bowl game, hundreds of people attended his opening press conference.
Clark laughed, cried and promised that he would be in Boone for a very long time. For a fan base that’s watched two coaching changes during the last two seasons, it was a moment of relief. A former Mountaineer is now leading the program again.
People Who Define The Program: Really anyone from this group of seniors could earn this recognition. They all were part of at least four bowl victories and four conference championships. For five — Johnson, Thomas, Franklin, Davis-Gaither and tight end Collin Reed — they were on the roster for all five of App State’s bowl wins.
Thomas is a person who will always stand out for his love and appreciation of App State. You could see it and hear it every time he spoke. He was the unifying voice on a defense that started with difficulties but found its dominant ways by season's end. He will be a missed leader next year.
