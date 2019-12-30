AppFootball

Former Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield celebrates after the Mountaineers won the inaugural Sun Belt Conference Championship with a win over Louisiana on Dec. 1 at Kidd-Brewer Stadium in Boone. Satterfield left two days later after being hired as Louisville new head coach.

After back-to-back seasons of sharing conference titles, App State finally clinched one outright.

The conference’s inaugural title game was held at Kidd Brewer Stadium, and App State went on to beat Louisiana, 30-19.

That matchup turned out to be Scott Satterfield’s last as the Mountaineers head coach. After six seasons at the helm, the last four of which featuring nine wins or more, Satterfield moved on from his alma mater. He spent more than 20 years in Boone as as player, assistant and head coach before taking over the Louisville program.

Don’t miss a minute of Appalachian State football this season. Read the team breakdowns, get to know the players, follow game coverage and more with our App State Football newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments