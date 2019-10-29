Georgia Southern was a top-25 defense last year. And while the Eagles are allowing approximately a touchdown’s worth of points more this year (28 per game as opposed to 21.5 from last season), they are allowing roughly the same amount of total yardage per game as they did in 2018.
The problem has been in the red zone. Last season, Georgia Southern allowed 28 touchdowns in 40 red-zone appearances, meaning opponents had a 70% success rate.
This season, the Eagles have allowed 19 touchdowns in 25 red-zone visits for opponents. That’s up to 76%. App State has been one of the best red-zone teams in the nation, scoring on 32-of-34 chances — 27 of those were touchdowns.
