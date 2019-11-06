South Carolina had one of its more well-rounded performances of 2019 against Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks (4-5) leaned on a balanced offensive attack and a stingy defensive effort in a 24-7 victory. South Carolina's offense totaled 440 yards (235 passing and 205 rushing) while holding an opponent under 10 points for only the second time this season.

They’re the next opponent for Appalachian State, which lost 24-21 against Georgia Southern on Oct. 31. Saturday’s game will be the last of the nonconference schedule for the Mountaineers (7-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference).

There were still a few improvements Coach Will Muschamp of South Carolina would like to see. One of his main sticking points came around the red zone. Two drives died inside of the Vanderbilt 20 — one due to a fumble and the other due to a turnover on downs. Another also stalled at the Commodore's 22-yard line after four unsuccessful attempts at a first down.

Muschamp wanted to see more explosiveness in the run game too.

“We had some one-on-ones with our running backs in space we’ve got to win,” Muschamp said on his Sunday teleconference. “There should of been some chunk, huge-yardage plays.

“You’ve got to win those one-on-ones down the field. In short yardage and goal line, we’ve got to find some answers.”

Don’t miss a minute of Appalachian State football this season. Read the team breakdowns, get to know the players, follow game coverage and more with our App State Football newsletter.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments