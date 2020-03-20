Kicker

1. Chandler Staton, senior

2. Ryker Casey, freshman

Punter

1. Xavier Subotsch, senior

2. Clayton Howell, junior

Snapper

1. Christian Johnstone, sophomore

2. Reed Harper, freshman

Kick returner

1. Thomas Hennigan, senior

2. Malik Williams, senior

Punt returner

1. Thomas Hennigan, senior

2. Jalen Virgil, senior

