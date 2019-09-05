Charlotte blocked a punt last week against Gardner-Webb, returning it 16 yards for a touchdown. The 49ers also allowed a 99-yard touchdown early to pull the Bulldogs within 14-7.
App State had some success of its own last year against Charlotte, getting a punt return score from Thomas Hennigan.
Erik Link, the Mountaineers special teams coordinator, said App State has dissected those Charlotte special teams' moments with the hope of finding ways to provide a scoring impact.
"You’re evaluating every aspect of it, whether it’s a big play like that or, to the common fan, what would be a routine play," Link said. "We dig in deep and evaluate every little detail of it.
"It’s no different than an offensive or defense play; there’s a lot of different factors that play a part in that play happening and the life of that play, so to speak. ... They certainly show they have some big-play capability."
