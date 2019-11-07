AppStateFB (copy)

Appalachian State wide receiver Malik Williams (14) is one of 10 players from South Carolina on the Mountaineers' roster.

App State has 10 players from South Carolina on its roster: Nick Hampton from Anderson, KeSean Brown from Bamberg, Collin Reed from Boiling Springs, Richard Tucker from Campobello, Malik Williams from Chester, Zareon Hayes from Dillon, Joe Hartung from Greenwood, Noah Hannon from Greer, Vic Johnson from North Augusta and D’Marco Jackson from Spartanburg.

Reed, Williams, Hannon, Johnson and Jackson have all become important contributors for the Mountaineers. Johnson and Reed have regularly played since 2016, with Johnson becoming the starting left tackle that season. Hannon and Williams have been leaned on since their true freshmen year in 2017. And Jackson frequently has mixed in at inside linebacker over the last two seasons.

Hannon (Greer High School) and Jackson (Broome High School) were both finalists for the South Carolina Mr. Football award. Gage Moloney from Northwestern High School in Rock Hill ended up with the award. He plays quarterback at James Madison.

