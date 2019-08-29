Running back Camerun Peoples of Appalachian State electrified fans with a 63-yard touchdown run against Middle Tennessee State in the New Orleans Bowl last December.
Derick E. Hingle
On the Mountaineers two-deep depth chart, there’s a combined 14 players who are either true freshmen, redshirt freshmen or grad transfers. That’s a lot of new faces, so here’s a few to watch.
The most obvious is Camerun Peoples, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound running back loaded with talent. On the same side of the ball, Western Michigan grad transfer Keishawn Watson looks like he could fill in at any wide receiver position. A true-freshmen combo of Dashaun Davis and Raykwon Anderson back up Malik Williams in the slot. Both have blazing speed.
And on defense, redshirt freshman Nick Hampton will backup Noel Cook at outside linebacker. Hampton possesses the strength and speed to bust into the pocket or drop back for coverage.
Gardner-Webb Appalachian State Football
Appalachian State's Steven Jones (12) is mobbed by teammates after he blocked a punt and recovered the ball for a touchdwon in the first quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
Gardner-Webb Appalachian State Football
Appalachian State running back Jalin Moore runs over Gardner-Webb's Kobe Rodgers to score a first quarter touchdown in an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State assistant head coach Mark Ivey speaks with his team during their game against South Alabama on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State sophomore quarterback Zac Thomas (12) celebrates a touchdown with senior running back Jalin Moore (25) on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State sophomore defensive lineman Chris Willis (90) celebrates a stop on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State junior defensive back Clifton Duck (4) celebrates a tackle for a loss on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State sophomore quarterback Zac Thomas (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
An Appalachian State cheerleader flies through the air during a performance on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State sophomore quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State senior running back Jalin Moore (25) runs the ball on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State sophomore quarterback Zac Thomas (12) celebrates with his teammates after rushing for a touchdown on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppAlabama
Appalachian State senior running back Jalin Moore (25) stretches for extra yards as he is tackled by South Alabama junior linebacker Taji Stewart (22) on Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore offensive linemen Ivan Reyes (63), Noah Hannon (60) and senior Tobias Edge-Campbell (52) dance prior to their game against Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) celebrates after the Mountaineers scored a touchdown on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore running back Darrynton Evans (3) is congratulated after scoring a touchdown by senior offensive lineman Chandler Greer (78) on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State graduate wide receiver Dominique Heath (4) runs after a reception on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) is tackled after a reception and run by Louisiana senior defensive back Koa Haynes (29) on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Louisiana junior running back Raymond Calais (4) is tackled by Appalachian State junior linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore running back Marcus Williams (26) scores a touchdown on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior defensive back Clifton Duck (4) prior to the Mountaineers' game against Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) and senior defensive lineman Okon Godwin (47) celebrate a tackle on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior defensive back Desmond Franklin (6) celebrates a third down stop on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
The Appalachian State Dance Team performs on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore offensive lineman Ivan Reyes (63) celebrates as he takes the field on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State tight ends coach Nic Cardwell pumps up the Mountaineers prior to their game against Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior tight end Collin Reed (87) carries the United States flag onto the field for the Mountaineers' game against Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State graduate wide receiver Dominique Heath (4) huddles with his teammates prior to the Mountaineers' game against Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Georgia State junior quarterback Dan Ellington (13) is tackled after a run by Appalachian State junior linebacker Noel Cook (20) on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior defensive back Desmond Franklin (6) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown with senior linebacker Anthony Flory (44) on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) tackles Georgia State junior quarterback Dan Ellington (13) on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State graduate wide receiver Dominique Heath (4) scores a touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore running back Darrynton Evans (3) runs the ball on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
The Appalachian State University marching band performs prior to the Mountaineers' game against Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
The Appalachian State University marching band performs prior to the Mountaineers' game against Georgia State on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State freshman tight end Henry Pearson (88) leaps over Georgia State freshman safety Jaylor Jones (27) no his way to scoring a touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Troy Appalachian State Football
Appalachian State defensive back Clifton DucK (kneeling) celebrates with Austin Exford (9) and Jsh Thomas (7) after an interception in the third quarter of the Mountaineers 21-10 win over Troy, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
Troy Appalachian State Football
Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield celebrates on the field with players and fans after the Mountaineers 21-10 win over Troy, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
Troy Appalachian State Football
Appalachian State strength and conditioning staff member Alex Gray celebrates with players after Troy missed a field goal attempt in the first quarter of the Mountaineers 21-10 win over Troy, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
Troy Appalachian State Football
Appalachian State wide receiver Corey Sutton celebrates with teammates after the ruling on the field was overturned giving him a touchdown in the second quarter was of the Mountaineers 21-10 win over Troy, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
Troy Appalachian State Football
Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas gets past Troy's Tyler Murray to score a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks
AppFootball
Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield leads the Mountaineers onto the field for their Sunbelt Championship game against Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State senior linebacker Anthony Flory (44) tackles Louisiana sophomore running back Trey Ragas (9) on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State sophomore quarterback Zac Thomas (12) leaps for a first down on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State sophomore wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) is tackled after a reception by Louisiana junior defensive back Michael Jacquet (11) on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State sophomore quarterback Zac Thomas (12) celebrates as he scores a touchdown on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State junior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) celebrates after intercepting a pass on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State sophomore running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates in the closing moments of Appalachian State's victory over Louisiana in the Sunbelt Championship on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State sophomore wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates with senior wide receiver Brad Absher (18) in the closing moments of Appalachian State's victory over Louisiana in the Sunbelt Championship on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State sophomore quarterback Zac Thomas (12) celebrates with director of strength and conditioning Mike Sirignano after the Mountaineers defeated Louisiana 30-19 in the Sunbelt Championship on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield celebrates after the Mountaineers won the Sunbelt Championship on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
