Running back Camerun Peoples of Appalachian State electrified fans with a 63-yard touchdown run against Middle Tennessee State in the New Orleans Bowl last December.

On the Mountaineers two-deep depth chart, there’s a combined 14 players who are either true freshmen, redshirt freshmen or grad transfers. That’s a lot of new faces, so here’s a few to watch.

The most obvious is Camerun Peoples, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound running back loaded with talent. On the same side of the ball, Western Michigan grad transfer Keishawn Watson looks like he could fill in at any wide receiver position. A true-freshmen combo of Dashaun Davis and Raykwon Anderson back up Malik Williams in the slot. Both have blazing speed.

And on defense, redshirt freshman Nick Hampton will backup Noel Cook at outside linebacker. Hampton possesses the strength and speed to bust into the pocket or drop back for coverage.

