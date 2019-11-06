Muschamp said one of the Gamecocks’ players of the week was Bryan Edwards, and rightly so.
Edwards, a 6-foot-3 senior from Conway, S.C., had 14 receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown. He was one of a few players Coach Eli Drinkwitz of App State mentioned during his Monday press conference.
Another was Javon Kinlaw, a 6-foot-6 defensive lineman out of Charleston, S.C.
“I believe Javon Kinlaw is one of the best defensive linemen in the SEC, which means he’s one of the best defensive linemen in the country,” Drinkwitz said. ”He will be a first-round draft pick, there is no doubt.”
The Athletic updated its top-100 prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft on Tuesday. Kinlaw was ranked No. 13, and Edwards was No. 80.
App State also had a player on the list: outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither was ranked 96th. Davis-Gaither leads the team with 67 total tackles. He also has 9 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 4 pass breakups. Davis-Gaither also blocked the field goal that sealed Appalachian’s 34-31 win against North Carolina on Sept. 21.
