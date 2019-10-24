Coach Eli Drinkwitz has mentioned one key worry all week: the size of the South Alabama's defensive line.
The Jaguars have two nose tackles who could be problematic — Sean Brown, a 6-foot-2, 325-pound senior, and Jordon Beaton, who’s 6-1 and 310 pounds.
Throw in Jeffrey Whatley (6-2, 310) at one defensive end spot and Rocel McWilliams (6-3, 255), and the Jaguars have the potential to cause issues.
"I think Jordan Beaton is one of the best defensive linemen in the conference. I mean, he’s a large human being that takes up space and does a nice job of shedding blocks," Drinkwitz said. "So Baer (Hunter) and Noah (Hannon) — I mean, he’s 320 pounds. Noah is 265 on a good day.
"I mean that’s a lot of weight difference right here. They’ve got an experienced front.”
