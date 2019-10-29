App State has held its past three opponents to a combined 17 points. Even more impressively, the Mountaineers have significantly lowered the amount of yards they’re allowing.
Against Louisiana in a 17-7 victory on Oct. 9, App State allowed only 254 yards to the team it played in the 2018 Sun Belt Conference championship game. Then on Oct. 19, UL Monroe mustered only 213 yards in Appalachian's 52-7 win.
South Alabama registered only 139 yards against App State on Saturday in a 30-3 Mountaineers win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.