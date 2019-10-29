AppStateFB (copy)

Appalachian State defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (48) sacks Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis (17) on Oct. 20, 2018. in Boone. The Mountaineers' defense allowed only 139 yards of total offense Saturday in a win against South Alabama.

App State has held its past three opponents to a combined 17 points. Even more impressively, the Mountaineers have significantly lowered the amount of yards they’re allowing.

Against Louisiana in a 17-7 victory on Oct. 9, App State allowed only 254 yards to the team it played in the 2018 Sun Belt Conference championship game. Then on Oct. 19, UL Monroe mustered only 213 yards in Appalachian's 52-7 win.

South Alabama registered only 139 yards against App State on Saturday in a 30-3 Mountaineers win.

Don’t miss a minute of Appalachian State football this season. Read the team breakdowns, get to know the players, follow game coverage and more with our App State Football newsletter.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments