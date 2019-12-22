NEW ORLEANS — The burden existed, whether anyone wanted to admit it or not.
For No. 20 Appalachian State, it was capping off a record season.
For the Mountaineers seniors, it was getting that last victory to end their careers.
And for Shawn Clark, the team’s newly minted head coach, it was carrying on an unmatched bowl winning streak in his debut game.
App State (13-1) curbed all that on Saturday night in the New Orleans Bowl by taking chances. Within the last couple weeks, the program took a chance on Clark, promoting him from offensive line coach to interim to permanent.
He paid that forward by taking chances at the most important times against Alabama Birmingham (9-5), believing in his players to make it happen. App State went for it on fourth down twice during its 31-17 victory versus UAB. Both turned into touchdowns.
“When you’re an assistant coach, you make suggestions. When you’re a head coach, you make decisions,” Clark said during his winning press conference, his son Braxton to his right. “And at the time, I had a lot of faith in our defense, I had a lot of faith in Zac Thomas, I had a lot of faith in Thomas Hennigan.
“. . . I said it a long time ago. We’re not going to play scare at Appalachian State. We’re going to play aggressive, and let the cards fall where the fall.”
App State’s first fourth-down attempt ended with the improbable. Its second ended with emphasis. Early in the third quarter, a fourth-and-1 at the UAB 30 was a fumbled quarterback sneak by Thomas. Darrynton Evans, App State’s star running back, calmly scooped it up and ran it in for a score.
A fourth-and-3 at the UAB 27 with the quarter dwindling, ended with Hennigan going up with a UAB defensive back and ripping the ball out of his hands. It was the junior wide receiver's second touchdown.
For Hennigan, it was a vote of confidence from a head coach who trusted them.
“He told us going into this game he was going to call the game aggressive on both sides of the ball, and he did that,” Hennigan said. “. . . Both plays really changed the tone of the game. It’s just awesome.
“Fourth and short in our territory, that’s what the offense wants to do, that’s what the fans want, and for them to call the game like that, it’s just exciting to play.”
The victory gave the Mountaineers its fifth straight bowl victory in its first five bowl appearances, an ongoing feat no other program has ever accomplished. It also ended what’s been an incredibly vicious cycle for Clark to navigate.
On Dec, 8, the day after App State’s win in the Sun Belt Conference title game, news broke that former head coach Eli Drinkwitz was heading to Missouri. Clark got the interim tag the next day, earning the job full time by Friday. He prepared the Mountaineers for bowl week, dealt with the early signing period and potential staffing decisions, all the while balancing his normal responsibilities.
In short, it was a lot. That made the experience on Saturday night more worth it to him, especially considering where he was this time a year ago. After Scott Satterfield departed for Louisville, Clark became the offensive play caller for the 2018 New Orleans Bowl. He authored a dominant showing while unsure whether he’d keep a job at his alma mater.
“When I became the head coach, it became very hectic, very fast, and I allowed my players to lead the way,” Clark said. “Again it says something about our team, our program, where we’re going.
“This time, I’m trying to live in the moment and enjoy it. Last year I couldn’t enjoy it. Wasn’t sure what was happening. And this one, you just enjoy it.”
Thirteen wins are the most App State has registered in a season since 2007, the last of the three straight I-AA national championships. This year’s total includes two wins over Power-Five programs — North Carolina (34-31 on Sept. 21) and South Carolina (20-15 on Nov. 9) — and a fourth-straight conference championship, all but assuring the Mountaineers will finish the season ranked for the first time in their short FBS history.
Evans, who was the game MVP, finished up the fourth-best rushing season of school history (1,480 yards) by chipping in 161 against UAB. He called it all amazing.
“That’s a blessing, being a team that gets 13 wins,” Evans said. “Everybody can’t say they did that. And it shows how far we came since we come up from FCS to here, and how far we can go.”
The victory on Saturday night, as well as the others, blossomed in part with belief and taking chances. Those seem to be some of the pillars that will define Clark’s tenure, judging from the comments he made following his first victory.
Clark lived it before at App State as a player. He willfully has lived it as an assistant and wants to continue living it as a head coach. And at a moment where Appalachian continues to follow an upward trajectory, he’s grateful for it among all else.
“I signed a five-year contract. Shawn Clark is not leaving App,” Clark said. “They’re going to have to let me go to kick me out of Boone, North Carolina.
“I’m here for the long haul with guys who want to be here, and I can’t wait to take the program places it’s never been before.”
