2019 record: 1-11

Need to know: Remember that one weird game in 2017 where a banged-up App State team went up to UMass and lost in double overtime? App State will try to keep that from happening in the confines of Kidd Brewer Stadium.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments