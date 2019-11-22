Hey there, everybody.
It's a dreaded time for parents and sports fans alike: Senior Day is upon us.
Some players will play their last regular-season game at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Family members will tear up. Maybe even some Mountaineers fanatics too.
I always look forward to these games because it gives me one final chance write a one more story on some significant figures.
This Saturday will be no different. The likes of Jordan Fehr, Noel Cook and many other significant guys will play their last one. (Now, if App State ends up hosting the Sun Belt title game again, yes, then they will get one more but please, don't bog me down with what-ifs right now).
This weekend, I chose to write about five players, all of them fifth-year seniors: Akeem Davis-Gaither, Collin Reed, Desmond Franklin, Josh Thomas and Vic Johnson. They were true freshman on the 2015 App State team, which won the first bowl game in school history. They're connected to every bit of App State's recent success. On top of that, they're some of my favorite guys.
This will be the third class of Mountaineers I will see leave the mountain, and it's by far the class I've had the best connection with. Now that comes with the disclaimer that I've watched these guys play for three years. But each year I've gotten to know them better. So this whole class consists of players I've interviewed a lot at this point. I hope you like this story because the conversations were awesome for me.
In the same vein, if you haven't read it yet, please check out my story on Willie Edwards. He got his first bit of playing time with the Mountaineers since coming into the program as a grad transfer. He's overcome a lot of injuries in his career, and this one was no different.
And a couple of basketball stories to send you off:
- First, here are three thoughts from App State's game Thursday versus Charlotte.
- On top of that, here's a column from the Mountaineers' game at UNCG on Monday. It takes a look at a program that's found the success that App State would like to achieve.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
