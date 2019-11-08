Things slowed down a bit for N.C. State here. Its first drive died out in five plays. The second ended with a missed field goal. But the third-and-final Wolfpack drive of the second quarter was Drinkwitz in quick-score-before-the-half mode.
In their first possession, an immediate first down was offset by a 5-yard loss on a run play, an incomplete rollout pass and a false start. An attempted wide-receiver screen on a third-and-20 was snuffed out, ending with a fumble that South Carolina recovered.
The second got no points out of a strong march downfield. N.C. State passed on nine of its 11 offensive plays, including a 32-yard pass on a first-and-20.
N.C. State scored its only touchdown with eight seconds remaining, the end result of a 10-play, 79-yard drive where South Carolina provided little pressure to wide receivers on the sidelines. They connected on four consecutive passing first downs, ranging from 7 to 16 yards, which made it pretty easy to manage the clock. Finley threw a touchdown pass on a short pass to the right-front corner of the end zone, and N.C. State ended the first half tied 21-21 with South Carolina.
App State has ended the first half of four games this season with similarly long touchdown drives: at North Carolina (10 plays, 79 yards), vs. Coastal Carolina (4, 77), vs. UL Monroe (8, 64) and Georgia Southern (10, 92). All of those scores came within three minutes or less of halftime.
Total points in the quarter: 7
Total yards in the quarter: 158
Time of possession: 8:32
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.