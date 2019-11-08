WFUNCSU

NC State sophomore wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (3) runs through an attempted tackle from Wake Forest sophomore defensive back Jessie Bates (3) on Nov. 18, 2017.

Things slowed down a bit for N.C. State here. Its first drive died out in five plays. The second ended with a missed field goal. But the third-and-final Wolfpack drive of the second quarter was Drinkwitz in quick-score-before-the-half mode.

In their first possession, an immediate first down was offset by a 5-yard loss on a run play, an incomplete rollout pass and a false start. An attempted wide-receiver screen on a third-and-20 was snuffed out, ending with a fumble that South Carolina recovered.

The second got no points out of a strong march downfield. N.C. State passed on nine of its 11 offensive plays, including a 32-yard pass on a first-and-20.

N.C. State scored its only touchdown with eight seconds remaining, the end result of a 10-play, 79-yard drive where South Carolina provided little pressure to wide receivers on the sidelines. They connected on four consecutive passing first downs, ranging from 7 to 16 yards, which made it pretty easy to manage the clock. Finley threw a touchdown pass on a short pass to the right-front corner of the end zone, and N.C. State ended the first half tied 21-21 with South Carolina.

App State has ended the first half of four games this season with similarly long touchdown drives: at North Carolina (10 plays, 79 yards), vs. Coastal Carolina (4, 77), vs. UL Monroe (8, 64) and Georgia Southern (10, 92). All of those scores came within three minutes or less of halftime.

Total points in the quarter: 7

Total yards in the quarter: 158

Time of possession: 8:32

