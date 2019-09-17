WakeFB

Wake Forest defensive lineman Boogie Basham Jr. tackles North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell from behind.

Howell, a true freshman quarterback from Indian Trail Sun Valley, was put through the ringer Friday. He faced a barrage of pass rushers as Wake Forest's secondary kept his options in check.

The guy is talented. He led a fourth-quarter surge to bring the game to 21-18. And he was mounting another charge that ran out of time. It also didn't help that referees ended the game with what looked to be one second left on the clock, a mistake the ACC announced Saturday.

Howell has a strong grasp of the offense and is very talented, but he lacks in some of the veteran nuances learned with college playing experience. For example, Howell didn't throw the ball away a lot against Wake Forest, leaving himself in the pocket longer and making him become victim to a couple coverage sacks. More on that below.

