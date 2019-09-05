2018 featured the first matchup between the two football teams. It also was an easy win for App State.
The Mountaineers rolled to a 45-9 victory at Richardson Stadium, putting on an offensive display in front of the largest home crowd in 49ers’ program history (19,151). It served as the followup for Appalachian’s near upset of then No. 9-ranked Penn State.
App State more than doubled up Charlotte in total yardage (434 to 203) while Zac Thomas had four total touchdowns (three passing and one rushing). But the star of the day was Corey Sutton, who turned three receptions into 155 yards and two scores.
Sutton will not appear in Saturday’s game as part of an ongoing suspension due to a violation of team rules. Sutton was charged with marijuana possession in June. Drinkwitz said App State will announce suspensions on a week-to-week basis as opposed to declaring total punishment in full.
