Appalachian State receiver Christian Wells is one of seven true freshman to appear in one game this year. Long snapper Christian Johnstone has appeared in two games, and linebacker KeSean Brown has appeared in three games.
As App State prepares for its fourth game of the season, it’s the perfect time to update the redshirt ticker for true freshman.
At this point last season, three 2018 signees helped add to the depth at inside linebacker — Tyler Bird, Trey Cobb and Logan Doublin. All ended up blowing right through the four-game threshold in its first year of existence. Before the 2018 season, the NCAA changed the redshirt rule, allowing players to appear in up to four games and still qualify for a redshirt.
Drinkwitz said Monday that he and the staff have a good handle on which freshman might play all season.
“There’s maybe one or two that were kind of rotated in that we’ll probably pull the brakes on but I’m not going to definitively say anything yet,” Drinkwitz said. “I mean, obviously, our schedule is very unique. We’ve got four games, then we’ve got like a three-week bye with one game in it, and then we’ve got seven games with six-and-a-half weeks.
“So there’s going to be a lot of football left to be played so I don’t know that anybody is going to be definitively redshirted, but I know there are guys that are going to be definitively pushed on saying, ‘You’re playing this year.’”
One freshman is approaching his fourth game: KeSean Brown. The linebacker has appeared in every game so far, mainly as a special teams contributor. Long snapper Christian Johnstone has played in two. Seven others have played in one: defensive back Milan Tucker; offensive linemen Lyle Hiers and Craig McFarland; running back Gabe Montgomery; wide receivers Raykwon Anderson, Dashaun Davis and Christian Wells.
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz leads the Mountaineers onto the field for their game against Carolina on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Carolina junior wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) tackles Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell (7).
Appalachian State junior defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (48) intercepts a pass.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) runs through an attempted tackled by Carolina junior defensive back Greg Ross (10).
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) and junior senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) celebrate a third down stop.
Carolina senior linebacker Dominique Ross (3) breaks up a pass intended for Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5).
Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans (3) is stopped just short of a touchdown by North Carolina defensive back Myles Dorn (1).
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs for a first down.
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) is stopped short of a touchdown by Carolina senior defensive back Myles Dorn (1).
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) is forced out of bounds by Carolina senior defensive back Myles Dorn (1) short of a touchdown.
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) scores a touchdown.
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
An Appalachian State cheerleader performs prior to the Mountaineers' game against Carolina.
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) leads the Mountaineers onto the field for their game against Carolina.
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) passes.
Appalachian State freshman defensive lineman Zareon Hayes (30) is helped off of the field after sustaining an injury.
Carolina junior defensive back Myles Wolfolk (11) intercepts a pass.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) runs after a reception.
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) celebrates after a Mountaineers touchdown.
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates with junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) after scoring a touchdown.
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz speaks with an official.
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) tackles Carolina sophomore running back Javonte Williams (25).
Carolina sophomore running back Javonte Williams (25) runs the ball under pressure from Appalachian State sophomore defensive lineman George Blackstock (95).
Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell (7) passes.
Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell (7) is stopped by a host of Appalachian State defenders.
Carolina sophomore running back Javonte Williams (25) runs the ball pursued by Appalachian State sophomore inside linebacker Trey Cobb (45).
Carolina senior running back Antonio Williams (24) is tackled by Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3).
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) makes a first down reception.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates after catching a pass for a first down.
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Malik Williams (14) makes a first down reception in front of coverage from Carolina senior defensive back Myles Dorn (1).
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Malik Williams (14) is congratulated after a big play by junior offensive lineman Noah Hannon (60).
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz instructs his team.
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass.
Carolina junior wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) runs after a reception pursued by Appalachian State freshman inside linebacker Jourdan Heilig (34).
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball.
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) encourages the crowd in the closing moments of the Mountaineers' 34-31 victory over Carolina.
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Matt Williams (55) encourages the crowd in the closing moments of the Mountaineers' 34-31 victory over Carolina.
Appalachian State's Anderson Hardy (74) celebrates after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31 on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Appalachian State freshman defensive lineman Chris Washington (46) celebrates after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Appalachian State freshman defensive lineman Hansky Paillant (43) celebrates after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) is overcome with emotion after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Appalachian State's Dashaun Davis (17), Malik Williams (14), Shaun Jolly (3) and Kaleb Dawson (25) pose for a photo after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) and freshman linebacker Nick Hampton (31) celebrate with fans after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Appalachian State senior outside lienbacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrates with fans after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Appalachian State head coach Eliah Drinkwitz celebrates with his players and fans after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Appalachian State's Daetrich Harrington (4), Darrynton Evans (3) and Corey Sutton (2) pose for a photo after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the field after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31.
Appalachian State fans cheer on the Mountaineers on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Appalachian State freshman running back Ben Williams (24) encourages the crowd to cheer.
Appalachian State cheerleaders celebrate after a Mountaineers touchdown.
Appalachian State freshman linebacker Jourdan Heilig (34) celebrates after a Mountaineers interception.
