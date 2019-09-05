Most of this week’s injury questions have been answered.
Camerun Peoples, a redshirt freshman running back, will miss the rest of the season with an ACL tear. Vic Johnson, the starting left tackle since 2016, is still questionable but appeared healthy during the open portions of Wednesday’s practice.
The lone problem remaining is defensive back Desmond Franklin, who exited the season opener against East Tennessee with an apparent upper-body injury. He appeared at practice Wednesday in a non-contact jersey. If he is not able to play or can’t play as much, the Mountaineers are confident in their reserves, which are made up of a mix of experienced and young players.
Safeties Ryan Huff and Kaiden Smith have appeared all over the field during the last couple seasons. They're joined by Kaleb Dawson and Nicholas Ross (a redshirt freshman and true freshman, respectively), who form a hard-hitting young duo. Greg Gasparato, App State’s safeties coach, feels confident about his group’s ability, no matter who is on the field.
"The games played in space so much it’s not just in the box anymore," Gasparato said. "You’ve got to be able to tackle good athletes in space or you’re going to struggle from a secondary’s standpoint.
"... The more game reps they get, the more they see the speed of the game, that just helps them and so just over that four-year process they get better and better and better and better."
