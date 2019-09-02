Appalachian State saw two starters and a promising backup exit Saturday’s game against East Tennessee State early.
Drinkwitz announced one of those players would miss the upcoming game against Charlotte. Camerun Peoples, a redshirt freshman running back, has been ruled out for the Mountaineers' home matchup, according to Drinkwitz.
“We’ll update that as we get more info moving forward,” he said.
Peoples left the game after being tackled from behind on a 17-yard run during the third quarter. He was on the sidelines with crutches and his right leg wrapped up.
He appeared in four games last season, which preserved his redshirt.
Peoples ran for a 63-yard touchdown against Middle Tennessee State in the New Orleans Bowl. He was expected to be a significant contributor this season in a deep running back group, spearheaded by Darrynton Evans, the Sun Belt Conference title game's most valuable player.
On his Instagram page, Peoples posted a photo of him running against ETSU with defenders trying to catch him.
“1st Game of the season didn’t end well for me but my Team got the W!!” Peoples’ post said. “(I don’t know) what God has planned but I’m trusting that I will come back stronger. All I ask is for y’all to not give up on me (I know) I had a lot going and a lot of y’all were expecting big things but I promise I’m going to give my all in being a great Teammate to my boys this season and I can’t wait until I’m back on the field with them again.”
On top of Peoples, Vic Johnson (left tackle) and Desmond Franklin (safety) also made early exits from the game, which became a 42-7 rout. Johnson has been App State’s starting left tackle since the 2016 season. Franklin, meanwhile, entered the mix in 2017 after Josh Thomas was sidelined.
Drinkwitz said Franklin and Johnson will continue to be evaluated throughout the week.
“Both those guys are day-to-day,” Drinkwitz said. “... Questionable would be 50-50, and both those guys will be questionable.
“They weren’t able to finish the game. Getting them back and working with them this week, we’ll see.”
