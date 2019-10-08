AppFootball (copy)

Running back Elijah Mitchell (15) is the second-leading rusher for Louisiana with 402 yards.

Louisiana has the nation’s third-best rushing attack, wracking up an average of 314 rushing yards per game. It’s a three-player effort of Trey Ragas (548 rushing yards), Elijah Mitchell (402) and Raymond Calais (273).

“They’re a unique challenge for us because of all the multiplicity of what they do and the uniqueness of their formations,” Coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “So we’ve got our hands full.”

A little clarification is required there: UL ran for 407 yards against Liberty and 440 versus against FCS-level Texas Southern.

That said, Louisiana still opened conference play with a 37-24 win against Georgia Southern, scoring 13 points in the final quarter. The Ragin’ Cajuns ran for 275 yards with two scores apiece by Mitchell and Ragas.

