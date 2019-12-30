Let’s start with something recent. During App State’s 2019 football season, the Mountaineers notched two Power Five wins. The first came on Nov. 21, beating North Carolina 34-31 in the first matchup of the two schools since 1940. Appalachian did it again two months later, defeating South Carolina 20-15 on Nov. 9.
The two road victories served as a breakthrough for a program that missed out on those Power Five upsets in recent seasons, with close losses to Penn State (2018), Wake Forest (2017) and Tennessee (2016). The UNC win was App State’s first against a I-A/FBS opponent since the upset at Michigan in 2007.
App State finished 2019 with a 13-1 record under one-year coach Eli Drinkwitz, who was replaced by Shawn Clark. Clark won his debut game, a 31-17 victory in the New Orleans Bowl.
