Bayley Plummer saw her share of young teams. She experienced her first winning season last year after an eight-win season the year before.
She was forced into growing up early and turned into a constant double-double threat, averaging 7.6 points and 12.9 rebounds in 2018-19. Plummer is 10 rebounds away from 1,000 in her career, and she would become only the third Mountaineer to cross that mark.
But this season will be very different. Almost all of App State’s major contributors will be either juniors or seniors. And she thinks that will help the team respond to situations better than it has in years past.
“I think it’s big to lead by example,” Plummer said. “Make sure your actions are in line with what you’re saying too, both on and off the court, are huge aspects. And just being able to respond to different situations, no matter who we’re facing.”
