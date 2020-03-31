School

Wake Forest

Sport

Tennis (sophomore)

Hometown | high school

Advance | Reynolds

On the NCAA decision

“It’s nice to have an option like this going forward. But for me I think it will likely depend on how my career goes over the next couple of years if I want to use that extra year or not. This decision does a lot for the seniors, especially if they are looking at graduate school, and then they can also play that extra year.”

My plan

“I haven’t even talked about it yet with my coach (Jeff Wyshner), so I think we’ll likely have a team meeting about all of this at some point. My immediate plan is to continue to work online for the rest of this semester, so what I’m really focusing on now are my studies.”

– JOHN DELL

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments