On the field, Drinkwitz starts his time at App State with a team that returns 17 starters from the 2018 Sun Belt champions.
But there’s a lot going on outside of the game. Most notably, all of the construction. Old Stadium Lot is now covered in framework for new dorms. A parking deck has been erected where Winkler Hall once sat. The north end zone, formerly the home of Owens Fieldhouse, is a patch of gravel where work has picked up recently in building the new field house.
It’s also Hall of Fame weekend, where a class of four former athletes will be honored: men’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer Donald Sims; former SoCon player of the year Davon Fowlkes; and athletes from the 1960s — tennis player Bobby Barbera and wrestler Jim Whitmer.
Jerry Moore also will be recognized during the game, marking the 30th anniversary of his App State hiring.
